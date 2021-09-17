Boston MP dumped in Prime Minister’s reshuffle

He called it an ‘honour’ to serve the government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle has seen a Lincolnshire MP sacked from his role as a minister.

Matt Warman has been the member of parliament for Boston and Skegness since May 2015, and was given the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state for digital infrastructure in July 2019.

Mr Warman served in that role for just over two years before the PM announced his reshuffle on Wednesday, in a bid to “build back better” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of his role was to expand broadband options for people across the country, as part of a government goal to have 4G coverage in 95% of the UK by 2025.

The Boston and Skegness MP took to Twitter to confirm the news, saying it was an “honour” to hold the position.

He said: “Ministers have a huge opportunity to change our great country for the better. It’s been an honour to serve the government as a whip and to improve our broadband, address cyber threats and grow the digital economy.

“I look forward to doing all I can on that, and more, from the backbenches.”

There was also a move for Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins, who was appointed as minister of state at the ministry of justice, alongside her current role as minister for the Afghan resettlement scheme.

Mr Warman was one of many to lose his job in the reshuffle, including education secretary Gavin Williamson, who was replaced by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, and foreign secretary Dominic Raab who was sacked and replaced by Liz Truss.

It is the second major government reshuffle in Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, with the last one taking place in February 2020, and the PM is promising his new cabinet will “work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country”.