Cause of £2m A1 speeding fine blunder revealed

Some clarity over the mistake which let 20,000 drivers off the hook

A mistakenly enforced speed restriction has been blamed for the reversal of around £2 million worth of A1 Grantham speeding fines and points.

As revealed by The Lincolnite last week, 19,089 offences between February 16, 2021 and July 10, 2021 will be scrubbed off the record due to an admin fault with the temporary 50mph limit.

Lincolnshire Police said the £100 speeding fines (totalling almost £2 million) are in the process of being refunded, and/or penalty points cancelled.

National Highways has now confirmed the ‘discrepancy’ occurred because the Temporary Regulation Order (limited to be in place for 18 months at a time) had expired in February 2021.

“The works taking place at the site weren’t complete, so another 18 month order was issued, which shouldn’t have been,” they told reporters.

The Lincolnite also asked Highways about how car insurance queries would be handled after drivers contacted the newsroom with concerns.

Reporters asked for National Highways’ advice to drivers who had renewed policies since the fines were issued, but they refused to comment on this matter.

The fines related to two static speed cameras, one northbound and one southbound on the A1 at Grantham.

While Lincolnshire Police could not provide a total number of fines issued during the period of error, the force said of those whose Notice of Intended Prosecutions are in the process of being cancelled, 18,387 were between 50 and 70mph and 702 were above 70mph.

National Highways head of service delivery, Adrian Oulds said previously: “Safety is a top priority for National Highways. A temporary speed limit is in place on the carriageway to keep the A1 safe – for both drivers and the construction team – while work takes place.

“There was a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order, which means some of the enforcement was invalid and we are working with Lincolnshire Police to resolve this issue.

“However, we encourage all drivers to observe temporary speed limits through roadworks for their own safety.”

Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins said:“We are working with National Highways and other partners to identify and directly contact motorists who might have been affected and will take action accordingly.

“This includes the possibility of refunding fines and/or cancelling penalty points that were awarded during the material time of February 16 and July 10 this year.

“The situation has been rectified and the temporary speed limit is enforceable and so I would urge all drivers to be aware and drive within the speed limit for your safety and that of other road users and the construction workers.”