Chapel St Leonards
September 3, 2021 9.16 am

CCTV appeal after woman groped in busy Chapel St Leonards pub

Police say a man touched a woman’s bottom
Do you recognise this man?

Police are looking for this man after a woman was sexually assaulted at a pub in Chapel St Leonards.

A man was reported to have gone into a busy pub, and touched a woman’s bottom. It happened in Trunch Lane, on the evening of August 14.

The man is described as white, early 20s, 6 foot tall with short light coloured hair

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture should contact police in one of the following ways:

  • Call 101 with incident number 472 of August 14.
  • Email [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
  • Call independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

