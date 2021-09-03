CCTV appeal after woman groped in busy Chapel St Leonards pub
Police say a man touched a woman’s bottom
Police are looking for this man after a woman was sexually assaulted at a pub in Chapel St Leonards.
A man was reported to have gone into a busy pub, and touched a woman’s bottom. It happened in Trunch Lane, on the evening of August 14.
The man is described as white, early 20s, 6 foot tall with short light coloured hair
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture should contact police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 with incident number 472 of August 14.
- Email [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
- Call independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.