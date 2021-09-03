Serial Spalding offender arrested and charged

He has had several brushes with the law

A serial offender from Spalding has been arrested and charged after going on the run from police again.

Lincolnshire Police issued a wanted appeal last month for Thomas Elliott Parr, 23, of Winsover Road in Spalding.

Parr has been charged with drugs possession and breaching a restraining order. He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 3.

In 2017 Parr was on Lincolnshire Police’s most wanted list.