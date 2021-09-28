COVID up by a quarter as anti-vaxxers step up campaign against dosing young people

COVID cases across Greater Lincolnshire continued to rise by more than a quarter week-on-week on Tuesday, while anti-vaxxers sent out fake “official” letters as they ramp up their campaign against giving doses to young people.

The latest figures come as the government’s data shows infection rates have increased in all districts but Lincoln city over the past seven days.

North Lincolnshire in particular has seen a massive leap up the national rankings in the week to September 27. The unitary authority, along with South Holland District Council, are now both in the top 100 highest infection rates in the county.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire:

733 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday with 492 in Lincolnshire, 75 in North East Lincolnshire and 166 in North Lincolnshire.

Last Tuesday there were 583 cases – a rise of 26%

Four further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were also recorded

Hospital data updated to include three further deaths in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Nationally, cases rose by 34,526 while deaths increased by 167

A Lincoln school has been among several across the country to have been sent a fake coronavirus consent letter by anti-vaxxers.

The letter included a fake NHS logo and a “consent checklist” for vaccination. Headteachers were asked to share the letter with students but later apologised after the mistake was realised.

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in Lincoln was among the schools sent the hoax email. Headteacher Dale Hardy has since contacted parents/carers apologising and telling them to ignore the original email.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday that vaccination remained a personal choice but criticised people who had threatened and abused school staff.

“I want teachers and students to know that I will always stand up for them and tackle harassment head on, so teachers can do their vital jobs safely and children can get the education they deserve – regardless of choices made over vaccination,” he said.

Nationally, the UK Health Security Agency has recommended a series of changes to ease pressure on the NHS, including ending testing and isolating patients before planned operations and resuming normal cleaning procedures.

According to the BBC, the organisation has also said the social distancing could also be reduced.

Bosses hope the move will help tackle massively hiked up waiting lists which have built up during the pandemic.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 28

113,834 cases (up 733)

74,630 in Lincolnshire (up 492)

18,381 in North Lincolnshire (up 166)

20,823 in North East Lincolnshire (up 75)

2,342 deaths (up four)

1,716 from Lincolnshire (up four)

317 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

309 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,410 hospital deaths (up three)

866 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

499 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.