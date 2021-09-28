Interim leader stays on as CEO at Lincolnshire Community NHS trust

She was the interim leader for the last two years

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust has appointed the interim CEO in a permanent role after a successful two years in the role.

LCHS is the primary community healthcare provider in Lincolnshire and aims to support people to manage their health at home and reduce the need for hospital admissions, caring for thousands of patients each day.

Maz Fosh has worked in the NHS for twelve years and was appointed as interim chief executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) in 2019, after six years as an executive director.

She navigated the trust through the uncertain and difficult COVID-19 pandemic and supported the Lincolnshire healthcare system with the establishment of urgent treatment centres and was nominated for national awards in her time.

Maz’s efforts have been rewarded with a permanent chief executive role, after dramatic increases in staff morale and wellbeing, and making LCHS the first NHS Community Services Trust to receive a Good grade in 2021 from Ofsted.

Her role will start with immediate effect, and chair of LCHS Elaine Baylis has said that Maz will provide “key strengths” in continuing the trust’s development.

Baylis said: “I am delighted to announce that following a national competitive process for the position of Chief Executive, Maz Fosh was the successful candidate.

“Her values, compassionate leadership and approach to collaboration and innovation were key strengths that were all demonstrated throughout the process.

“I am looking forward to continuing working with her as the Trust progresses on its journey as an outstanding provider of community healthcare and a respected partner in the Integrated Care System (ICS) in Lincolnshire.”

Maz Fosh said of her appointment: “I am extremely pleased to be able to continue to lead LCHS and build on the exciting progress we have achieved so far.

“We’ve experienced some very challenging times over the last year or so and I’m very proud and appreciative of how my colleagues continue to rise to the challenges we face in the NHS, with the support of our wider health and care partners and volunteers in Lincolnshire and beyond.

“I am passionate about innovation and collaboration and I very much look forward to continuing to develop and transform our services, working in partnership with my LCHS colleagues, Lincolnshire partners and the population we serve.”