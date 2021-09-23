Cyclist injured in Metheringham hit and run
Police issued a description of the driver and car
Lincolnshire Police are looking for a driver who collided with a young cyclist in Metheringham near Lincoln, but did not stop at the scene.
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on September 21.
The cyclist was travelling along Station Road in Metheringham, near the junction of Lonsborough Way, when a vehicle collided with his bike.
Police said he sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a white Peugeot 206 with a dog cage in the rear, did not stop at the scene and headed towards the train station.
A bald male wearing a high-vis jacket was believed to be driving the vehicle.
Investigating officers have asked any witnesses, or drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 333 of September 21
- By emailing [email protected], quoting incident 333 of 21st September in the subject line
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online