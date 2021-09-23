Discount warehouse JTF is now open in Lincoln
The chain was saved by Poundstretcher
JTF Mega Discount Warehouse is once again open in Lincoln after being saved from administration.
The popular discount retailer was bought by Poundstretcher subsidiary Bargain Buys, and opened its doors to the public yesterday.
The store will stock a range of goods including food and drink, cleaning products, toiletries, gardening items and pet supplies.
In a post on social media, JTF Mega Discount Warehouses – Lincoln, said: “This is phase one under new ownership with lots of great plans ahead.”
The Greetwell Road store closed its doors in June, but was one of nine stores across the UK to reopen after being saved by Poundstretcher.