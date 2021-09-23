Scunthorpe sexual assault sparks extra police patrols
He entered the woman’s home in broad daylight
Police visibility will be increased in Scunthorpe after a man reportedly entered a property in the town and sexually assaulted a woman.
The man, described as white and aged between 20 and 30, is said to have carried out the attack in the Cornwall Road area between 10.20am and 10.50am on Tuesday, September 21.
He was described as being of medium build, over six feet tall and with dark hair.
The Humberside Police Detective Inspector in charge of the case said: “There will be increased police visibility in the area as we continue to offer reassurance to local residents and the public.
“It is important that if you believe someone has acted suspiciously or inappropriately towards you, to contact us so that we can investigate and, where an offence is identified, we will take appropriate action.”
Anyone with information relating to this incident, including CCTV footage, should call 101, quoting crime reference number 16/94157/21.