September 8, 2021 3.40 pm

Eighth man arrested in Sam Davies Lincoln murder probe

Seven others await trial
Sam Davies, 23, was killed in a stabbing at Coleridge Gardens. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

An eighth man has been arrested as police continue their investigation into the murder of Lincoln man Sam Davies.

Sam, 23, died after being found with knife wounds at a property in Coleridge Gardens on the evening of Thursday, May 27 this year.

Following further investigations, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, September 8. He remains in police custody at the time of publication.

Flowers left in tribute of Lincoln murder victim Sam Davies. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Seven males have already been charged with murder. Four Lincoln men – Joe Jameson, 23, Daniel Heydari, 24, Eimantis Gochman, 19, and Billy Gill, 20, entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge when they appeared in court.

Two other men – Eric Kesel, 18, and Charlie Wakefield, 20, will enter their pleas at a later date.

The six defendants were remanded back into custody and will next appear for a pre-trial hearing on December 3.

A 17-year-old charged with murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will also enter his plea at a separate hearing.

A message with a bunch of flowers left at the scene reads “Too young to be gone. RIP”. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Enquiries are still ongoing, and we will continue to work diligently to progress the investigation into the tragic death of Sam Davies.

“We are grateful to the local community for their support in our investigation so far.”

