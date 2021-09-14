Elderly man in serious condition after crash near Spalding
Appeals continue for witnesses
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision between the B1165 and the B1168, Raven Bank, Whaplode St Catherine near Spalding.
The crash, which left a 79-year-old man with severe injuries, happened at 11am on Monday, September 13.
It involved a Renault Trafic and a VW Golf.
The elderly driver of the Golf was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment. The passenger of the Golf suffered minor injuries.
Road closures were in place until 10pm.
Witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage should call 101 quoting incident 115 of September 13.