Four in five double-jabbed, but Lincolnshire records over 500 new COVID cases on Tuesday

National Insurance to rise as part of social care reforms

There have been 504 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday as government ministers estimate that four in five people aged 16 and over have now received both doses of vaccine.

Government figures today showed 342 new cases in Lincolnshire, 82 in North East Lincolnshire and 80 in North Lincolnshire.

Four further deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents were confirmed in the government figures, with three in the county itself and one in North East Lincolnshire

Meanwhile, NHS date showed two fatalities, with one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust and the other at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Nationally, cases increased by 37,489 to 7,056,106 while deaths rose by 209 to 133,483.

All Greater Lincolnshire authorities have dropped below the top 100 highest infection rates in the past seven days – with only one seeing a rise up the board.

North Lincolnshire, which is the region’s fourth highest ranking authority, saw its infection rate increase to 340.4 per 100,000 of the population in the past seven days, taking it from 226th highest nationally to 147th.

Everywhere else saw general rate decreases, with North East Lincolnshire (127th nationally) now the highest positioned authority in Greater Lincolnshire, with an infection rate of 356.4.

Nationally today, government bosses confirmed that, across the UK, 43,535,098 people have had two jabs (80.1%) with a further 48,292,811 having one dose (88.8%).

The figure is equal to four in five of the adult eligible population.

Meanwhile, more than half of all teenagers aged 16-17 nationally have received their first dose.

Local figures are revealed on Thursdays, but figures last week showed that more than 81.6% of the county had received their second dose of the vaccine.

Elsewhere today, the government has announced a major overhaul to social care, with National Insurance set to increase by 1.25% from April 2022, but an extra £36 billion revenue promised in three years.

As part of discussions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the extra cash will help address a backlog in NHS waiting lists.

The health service is due to get an extra £4.6bn support over the next six months following a government announcement last night.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 7

102,086 cases (up 504)

67,030 in Lincolnshire (up 342)

15,832 in North Lincolnshire (up 82)

19,224 in North East Lincolnshire (up 80)

2,289 deaths (up four)

1,676 from Lincolnshire (up three)

314 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

299 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,374 hospital deaths (up two)

845 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

484 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

7,056,106 UK cases, 133,483 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.