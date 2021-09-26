Grantham barmaid ‘sexually assaulted by drinker’
The woman pushed the man away
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after reports a man grabbed a female bartender with both hands and kissed her on the neck at a Grantham pub.
A man bought a drink at The Old Bank Pub on High Street in Grantham at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 22. After finishing his drink he went to the bar offering to give a tip.
At this point the alleged incident happened and the member of staff pushed away the man while telling him not to touch her.
Lincolnshire Police have now released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 381 of September 22.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.