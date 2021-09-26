Grantham
September 26, 2021 7.46 am

Grantham barmaid ‘sexually assaulted by drinker’

The woman pushed the man away

Police would like to speak with this man, who they said may be able to help with their enquiries into a sexual assault. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after reports a man grabbed a female bartender with both hands and kissed her on the neck at a Grantham pub.

A man bought a drink at The Old Bank Pub on High Street in Grantham at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 22. After finishing his drink he went to the bar offering to give a tip.

At this point the alleged incident happened and the member of staff pushed away the man while telling him not to touch her.

Lincolnshire Police have now released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Have you seen this man? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 381 of September 22.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.