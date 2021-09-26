Woman, 43, dies in A16 Louth bypass crash
The crash involved two vehicles
A 43-year-old woman from the Sheffield area has sadly died after a crash on the A16 Louth bypass on Saturday.
The collision, which happened close to Hubbard’s Hills between the A153 and A157 roundabouts, was reported to police at 12.12pm on Saturday, September 25.
It involved a grey Skoda Octavia, which was believed to be stationary on the northbound side of the road, and a silver Mitsubishi L200 also thought to be travelling northbound.
A woman, who was a passenger in the Skoda, sadly did not survive her injuries.
The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 219 of September 25.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.