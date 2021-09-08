Holly Humberstone’s new song an ode to best friend as she prepares to go global

Grantham singer Holly Humberstone has released a new single and music video dedicated to one of her closest friends, as she prepares to tour America next month.

Holly Humberstone has had a busy summer, performing four sold-out shows at Omeara in London and playing at All Points East Festival, as well as the Reading and Leeds festivals.

She will be playing three shows in the US next month, selling out the NYC Bowery Ballroom and LA Roxy Theatre gigs in just three minutes – an incredible achievement for a Lincolnshire artist.

She will then hit the road for a mostly sold out UK tour, including a huge show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 8.

In anticipation of her second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin, Holly has released a new single and video called Scarlett, dedicated to her close friend of the same name who went through a difficult relationship.

The music video to accompany the song shows Holly and Scarlett stealing an arctic truck from an airport hanger and driving off into the sunset, a symbolic visual representation of freedom.

Holly said the track is her “absolute favourite” so far, while telling the story behind the song, which explores Scarlett’s journey through the range of emotions that come with a breakup.

Holly said: “The relationship was totally one sided and lasted for years. Scarlett was all in and had pretty much planned their future and it was pretty clear to me that he was stringing her along, until he broke up with her in a really insensitive and heartless way.

“I was her closest confidant and so I knew everything she was feeling, and I’d see how passive he was with her at parties first hand. She vented to me for probably about a year and so I went through all the stages of a break up with her and watched as she slowly realised her worth and that he wasn’t worth her tears anymore.

“I wanted to write this one from her point of view. It’s a pretty positive song as it’s about her finally letting go, realising his many faults and taking back her life.”

The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP will be released on November 5 on Polydor/Darkroom/Interscope, and features the landmark title track, as well as Please Don’t Leave Just Yet, a collaboration with The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy, which was BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World when it was released.