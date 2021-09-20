It’s back! Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz returns on November 25
For sizzle
The Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz organised by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital will return on Thursday, November 25.
Last year the second event raised £1,000 for St Barnabas. More than 100 people joined the speed quiz fun at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln, and enjoyed fizz and a two course meal.
For 2021, the third annual quiz night will raise funds for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, who are fundamental in providing support for Lincolnshire residents in their time of great need.
The event will be held at the same great location, the White Hart Hotel in the Bailgate, from 6pm for the drinks reception, and 7pm for the food and quiz.
Tickets are available for only £30per person with a two course meal (posh sausages and mash & veg, plus dessert, veggie option available) and a fizz reception. All proceeds will be donated to charity. Book your tickets now.
The quiz will once again be hosted by quizmaster extraordinaire Ronnie Byrne, and if you haven’t attended previously, you’ll find it quite a different experience.
The speed quiz is available via a mobile app (only one needed for the team), and the team with the quickest correct answers wins. There are several rounds, including music, local knowledge, current affairs and sport.
Last year, team Epix Media were crowned winners of the quiz, also leaving home with a case of Prosecco. Check out the gallery from the 2020 event.
After the meal and the quiz, LNAA representatives will pick the raffle winners. If your business is interested in donating a gift/voucher for the charity raffle, please email [email protected].
Daniel Ionescu, Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “After the last eighteen months we are pleased to welcome everyone to our third charity Bangers and Fizz night.
“Charities have suffered due to a lack of fundraising opportunities so we want to bring a bit of fun for people of Lincolnshire whilst still raising vital funds for LNAA, so please book in your team as soon as possible.”