Staff redeployed in Lincolnshire’s hospitals as COVID cases continue to rise
Jabs for teens and booster doses begin today
Staff have been redeployed to support Lincolnshire’s hospital wards in response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalisations, as more than 4,000 cases were confirmed across the region last week.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust non-clinical staff are being relocated on an “entirely voluntary basis” as part of the national response to coronavirus and would “ensure we can look after our patients in periods of high demand,” a spokesperson said.
“Staff do not work clinically; they help support with tasks such as meal provision, which allows our clinical staff more time to focus on patient treatment,” they said.
“All of our staff follow strict infection prevention control measures and health and safety guidelines; this includes the proper and correct use of PPE and other key measures such as hand-washing and testing.
“Staff that are redeployed are trained and supported in their roles and we have had lots of positive feedback from our non-clinical staff who have appreciated the opportunity to support clinical colleagues.”
There were 4,092 cases of coronavirus confirmed last week in Greater Lincolnshire, 14% higher than last week’s 3,587.
Government figures over the weekend showed 571 new cases in Lincolnshire, 142 in North East Lincolnshire and 238 in North Lincolnshire.
Two further deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents were confirmed in the government figures, putting the weekly total at 21 – six more than last week’s 15.
NHS data, meanwhile, is not updated over the weekend, leaving the weekly deaths total at 12.
The vaccine is being rolled out to teenagers aged 12-15 from today, while the government also looks to launch its booster jab programme.
Children will be vaccinated mainly within schools, although the jabs will also be available at drop-in centres.
The booster jab meanwhile will be offered to all adults over 50 across the UK with eligibility including younger adults with health conditions and front-line health and social care workers.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, September 19
107,819 cases (up 951)
- 70,765 in Lincolnshire (up 571)
- 16,943 in North Lincolnshire (up 238)
- 20,111 in North East Lincolnshire (up 142)
2,316 deaths (up two)
- 1,695 from Lincolnshire (up two)
- 316 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 305 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,390 hospital deaths (no change)
- 851 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 494 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)