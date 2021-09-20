Rugby Report: Narrow cup defeat for Lincoln

Tries from Grant Cowe, Harry Marks and Owen Mitchinson saw Lincoln’s 1st XV push Leicester Forest all the way in their Midlands Intermediate Cup tie, but their comeback came too late in a narrow 21-17 defeat.

The hosts never really got going in the first half and found themselves 21-0 down at half-time and with a mountain to climb.

Instead of letting their heads drop, Lincoln refused to give up and clawed their way back to within four points of the visitors.

Cowe broke the defensive line and managed to roll to score a try with three defenders in tow, with Louie Cooke adding the conversion.

A bounce to the short side then caught the Leicester Forest defence short on numbers and Harry Marks crossed for a try in the corner.

Lincoln ended the game in the ascendency and had it gone on longer they maybe could’ve snatched a result, but unfortunately the comeback came too little too late.

The hosts reduced the gap in the score further in the final minute of the match. A quickly taken tap penalty after a well-worked break saw Owen Mitchinson, who had a superb game at Number Eight, dot the ball down for a great score.

Lincoln will return to action with their first league game of the season at home against arch rival Market Rasen & Louth on Saturday, September 25.

Adam Phillips and Andy Pierce scored the tries as Lincoln’s 3rd XV battled bravely throughout in a 52-10 defeat away against Bourne.

After the match, captain Adam Kelleher gave special mentions to man-of-the-match Phillips, and Pierce who put in a “cracking farewell performance” in his last game for the club.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, Ben Hyde and Rory Rendell-Tyrell crossed for a try apiece as fourth-placed Scunthorpe made it two wins in three games with a 15-8 victory at Doncaster Phoenix.

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – were also victorious as they beat Selby in a friendly.

Tries from captain George Grant, Lloyd Buck, Tom Stephens and Mike Starling, who also added three conversions, were not enough to stop Market Rasen & Louth from falling to a 46-26 defeat away against Stamford.

Spalding progressed through to the next round of the Midlands Senior Vase after a 20-5 home victory against Boston.

New captain Luke Turner and Gav Sharman scored the tries for Spalding, with Conall Mason adding two conversions and two penalties. Boston’s only try came from Josh Cook.

Grimsby’s 1st XV were not in action at the weekend, but their second team recorded an emphatic 117-15 victory in a pre-season friendly against Dronfield’s 2nd XV.

John Mansfield and Matt Stringer each crossed for four tries, while Baden Kerr grabbed two.

Luke Chaplin, Dough Clough, Chris Moore, Kieran Dinnes, Miles Anderson, Mike Porter and Stu Saunders all scored one try apiece. Jess Matthews successfully converted 16 of the 17 tries.

In Midlands Four East (North), North Hykeham’s home game against Cleethorpes was postponed.

The league and cup double header between Skegness and Sleaford was also postponed.

Sleaford’s 2nd XV were still in action though and claimed a 61-19 victory against Boston thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Sean Bishop.

Ian Bishop crossed for two tries, while Kieron Trollope, Andy Ford and Tom Mason scored a try apiece. Ali Hurley scored his first try for the club, while Dan Mackie and Sean Bishop kicked over five and three conversions respectively.

George Sharp, Kaylan Hannay and Sam Forrest scored Boston’s tries, with Bruno Antunes adding two conversions.

Two tries from Will Pirali helped Stamford College Old Boys to a 24-5 win against Ayletone Athletic in a pre-season friendly.

Oli Sherwin and Haydn Johns each crossed for one try and Carl Brierley-Lewis added two conversions.

Gainsborough start first Ladies team

Gainsborough’s first ever ladies rugby team are looking to welcome new players.

The team had their first ever training session in September last year and are now looking forward to getting some matches under their belts as full contact rugby has been allowed to return again.

Everyone is welcome no matter what their age or ability, with training at Roses Sports Field on Warren Road in Gainsborough at 12.30pm on a Sunday and at 6pm on Wednesdays.

The club also host a free boot camp fitness session at 6pm on a Thursday for any new players wanting to give it a try.