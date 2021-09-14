“Keep the Tap running” campaign after flats plans for Lincoln pub

They applied for the pub to be an Asset of Community Value

A campaign has been launched to stop a Lincoln West End pub being turned into flats.

Nigel Delahey has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to turn the West End Tap and its upstairs flat into two maisonettes and build a new home to the rear by demolition the existing outbuildings.

However, residents have set up the “Keep the Tap Running” group – arguing the business is an important and viable community venue and that its loss will have a negative impact on the area.

The group was set up through WhatsApp and has more than 60 members.

They have also applied for the pub to be an Asset of Community Value (ACV), which allows them a right to bid if the building goes up for sale in the next five years, stopping the sale for six months to allow funding to be gathered.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It’s really early stages for us. At the moment we’re focusing on trying to have the planning permission refused.

“It closed down during COVID like so many pubs and the landlord decided not to reopen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not perfectly viable.

“It’s been really popular in the past and there’s a great strength of feeling to keep it.

“It’s one of the few places students and locals mingled really well which is important as some places tend to be a bit more exclusive to one or the other.”

Nearly 60 objections have also been received by the local authority in response to the application with just one in support.

The group has been backed by Carholme Ward Councillor Neil Murray who said it was a “historic” building and called on the owners to “think again and engage with the community”.

About the application to be an ACV, he said: “I’m quite optimistic actually, because people were interested in buying it as a community concern.”

But he added: “I’m hoping they [the applicants] stop it now because there’s so much opposition and I know there’s people that want to reopen it as well as a going concern.”

The applicant has been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.