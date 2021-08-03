Former Lincoln pub to be transformed into flats
The pub closed during the pandemic
A Lincoln pub that closed during the coronavirus pandemic could be turned into flats after a planning application was submitted to City of Lincoln Council.
It was announced in January this year that the West End Tap would not reopen again under its current management. Lincoln Tap Pubs Ltd ended their lease agreement in May 2019 for the pub on Newland Street West before local lad Dan Neale reopened the venue in August of that year, but it has since shut down.
Lincs Design Consultancy Ltd submitted a planning application to the city council last month to change the use of the ground floor from a pub and existing upper floor flat to form two maisonettes.
The demolition of rear outbuildings would facilitate a two storey extension and the erection of one new dwelling.
The planning application was submitted on July 27 this year and is currently being considered by the city council.
When the West End Tap announced it was closing on social media in January this year, a statement read: “Guys, I’m afraid it’s the news that we never wanted to have to announce. Unfortunately, after this lockdown The West End Tap will not be opening again, under our management anyway.
“It’s been a tough year for all of us so gonna try not dwell on the negative. Much love, thanks and endless respect for everyone involved in making the pub what it was over the last year or two.
“Sincerely hope to see you all in the future for a pint in another one of the many great pubs Lincoln has to offer.”