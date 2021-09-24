Lincoln City sign Premier League goalkeeper on loan
The keeper was due to join before deadline day but got injured
Lincoln City have signed Scottish under-21 goalkeeper Archie Mair on loan from Premier League side Norwich City.
The 20-year-old keeper had agreed a deal to come to the Imps before the summer transfer deadline, but an announcement was delayed due to an injury he picked up beforehand.
He is now recovering from that injury and will join up with his new teammates, with a view to Archie being available for games as of October 9, when Lincoln face Wigan Athletic in League One.
Mair is very highly rated at Norwich City, having signed a new long-term contract with the Canaries in the summer and spending last season out on loan with King’s Lynn Town in the National League.
The move also paves the way for Imps youngster Sam Long to be sent out on loan and gain some valuable first team experience, though his destination is as yet unknown.
Lincoln City Director of Football Jez George said: “This is a move which suits all parties as, following his loan in the National League, Archie has the opportunity to experience a first team environment in League One, he provides
us with cover for Josh Griffiths and allows Sam Long to go out and play games on loan.
“We were discussing a loan for Archie with Norwich prior to his injury so we are pleased that we have managed to still find a way to have made it happen.
“We held off on announcing this deal because we wanted to be fair to Archie and with our injury list, signing a player with an injury may have looked like we had taken leave of our senses!
“However, there is good logic to the arrangement and Archie is an excellent solution to what we need in supporting Josh Griffiths and Sam Long.
“We are very grateful to Norwich for their help throughout the process and for them facilitating the loan.”