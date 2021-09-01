Deadline day frustration for Lincoln as late deal falls through

It was eleventh hour disappointment for Lincoln City in the transfer market, as a last-minute deal to bring in a forward fell through just before the deadline.

The summer transfer window came to an end at 11pm on Tuesday, and Lincoln were active in the market until the final moments.

After losing Tayo Edun to Blackburn Rovers and replacing him with Jamie Robson from Dundee United earlier in the day, plans were in place for the loan signing of a forward player before the clock hit 11pm.

Numerous reports suggested the forward in question was Morgan Whittaker from Swansea City, and that the deal was as good as done so long as Swansea could bring in their desired target as well.

With Michael Obafemi joining the Swans from Southampton, all seemed to be going ahead, but the deal to send Whittaker to the LNER Stadium fell through.

It leaves Lincoln City with Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully as the fit forward options, with Dan Nlundulu and Chris Maguire out injured.

Also on deadline day, Imps defender Max Melbourne joined League Two side Stevenage on loan until the end of the season, but that was it in terms of final day business.

It was a busy window in general for the Imps, who lost talisman Jorge Grant to Peterborough United in June, as well as midfielder James Jones leaving for non-league Wrexham and their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

There were still plenty of incomings for Lincoln, though, starting with Manchester City loanee Lewis Fiorini, a talented midfielder who is capped at under-21 level for Scotland.

He was followed by Chris Maguire from Sunderland, Dan Nlundulu on loan from Southampton, Hakeeb Adelakun from Bristol City, Josh Griffiths from West Bromwich Albion, Lasse Sorensen from Stoke City, Teddy Bishop from League One rivals Ipswich Town, and TJ Eyoma on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Lincoln on Tuesday, though, as they romped home to a 3-0 win away at Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy.