Lincolnshire bridge to be replaced two years after collapse
The northern side went down in 2019
A bridge which partially collapsed two years ago and was held up with bulk bags as a temporary fix will now finally be replaced and rebuilt.
The damaged Bedford Bridge in Quadring Eaudyke near Spalding will be replaced after the northern side of the bridge partially collapsed in late 2019.
It was temporarily repaired at the time, but it is now to be fully replaced with a new wider bridge.
Construction will start on Monday, October 4 and last up to nine weeks.
As part of the works, Water Gate will have to be closed in the village between Sarah Gate and Wood Lane, and a local diversion route will take traffic through Quadring and Gosberton.
Access to the properties immediately adjacent to the bridge will be maintained, but no route will be available over the drain as the bridge is being entirely replaced.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We carried out temporary repairs last year to keep this bridge safe, but it has narrow verges and low sides, so now it’s time to replace it and bring it right up to standard.
“The new bridge will have concrete parapets to make it safer. I thank local residents for bearing with us whilst we carry out this work.”