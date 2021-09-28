Lincolnshire teen becomes British Masters Motocross Champion
Billy is now the best in the UK in his age range
A 14-year-old boy from Market Rasen has taken a huge step towards his dream career in motorsport after winning the British Motocross Championships for his age range.
Competing in the 85cc Big Wheel Class for ages 12 to 15, Billy Askew from Glentham took the crown in the 20 race championship season after a 2nd place finish at Foxhills in Swindon on September 19.
Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle racing which tests drivers’ balance, bravery and speed as they negotiate tough jumps and tight bends in a race to the finish.
The podium finish secured the British Masters crown for Billy, who is a year 10 student at De Aston school, with dreams of a successful career in motorsport.
Billy has been racing since he was five years old, consistently winning races and standing out from the rest of the field, and was last year ranked the 2nd best in the UK between the ages of 12 and 15. An impressive feat considering he was considerably younger than most of the riders.
Once he crossed the line and secured the title, Billy said he was “really happy” with himself for coming out on top against tough competition, and is looking forward to whatever is next in his career.
After achieving domestic glory this year, Billy is hoping to take that into 2022 and perform on the continental stage in the European Championships.
A motocross campaign is estimated to cost anywhere between £45,000 and £50,000 for a rider, so Billy is looking to secure sponsorship in order to continue his rise through the sport.
Sponsor benefits include having your logo on his uniform and/or the bike, hospitality for events and privileged access. If you are interested in sponsoring, contact [email protected].