Local produce food hall & cafe to open in former Lincoln Gap store
Fresh Local & Wild is coming to St Marks
The former Gap store at St Marks Shopping Centre in Lincoln will soon be the home of a multi-purpose food hall and cafe which prides itself on local produce.
The Gap outlet store closed in Lincoln on July 24 and has been vacant since then, but will soon be replaced by Fresh Local & Wild, a company owned by department store 15:17, which boasts fashion, lifestyle and homeware, as well as food halls and cafes.
A “coming soon” sign is up in the window of Unit 8 at St Marks Shopping Centre, advertising a new food hall and cafe in the area.
The company says that it it “passionate about the High Street and championing local enterprise” on its website and aims to “bring the fun and colour back to retail whilst doing a bit of good along the way.”
Fresh Local & Wild support local businesses by stocking their products, as well as a select few national and international brands to keep up to date with trends, and promise affordable prices.
An opening date has yet to be confirmed, but St Marks Centre Manager Valerie Johnson has said that it will be opening “in the very near future.”
The company is planning to expand massively over the UK in the coming months, with a store also planned in the former House of Fraser site at Freshney Place Shopping Centre in Grimsby.
As for the other stores at St Marks which have closed recently, the shopping centre is in discussions with various companies to replace the likes of Boots, Argos and Debenhams, and have said they will provide an update as soon as they can.
There is of course the former Debenhams store in the shopping centre, which is also looking for a tenant.