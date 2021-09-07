Man arrested after three people attacked in Louth
A row broke out in the street on Saturday
Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the assault of three people in Louth at the weekend.
According to reports, three people were assaulted by a man following a row on Queen Street, outside of The Wick.
The attack happened at around 11:20pm on Saturday, September 4.
Victims are said to have suffered minor injuries.
The man arrested in connection with the incident has been released pending further investigations.
Anyone who witnessed the attack, was in the area at the time or managed to capture dashcam footage, should get in touch with Lincolnshire Police:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 480 of September 4
- Email [email protected] quoting incident 480 of 4th September in the subject line
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm