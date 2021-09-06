Lincoln
September 6, 2021 5.27 pm

Lincoln students get their delayed but well deserved graduation

Jonathan Van-Tam joined them too
It was a long time coming, but students finally got to celebrate their graduations in person. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Students at the University of Lincoln were celebrating their graduation at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday, after a long and difficult wait due to COVID-19.

The University of Lincoln had initially decided to delay in-person graduations, amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but u-turned after a strong response which saw almost 10,000 people sign a petition calling for plans to be reconsidered.

It has been a turbulent 18 months for students, who have spent the majority of their studies at home rather than on-campus, and graduations were already pushed back for the class of 2020 after lockdowns were imposed.

A day for celebration at Lincoln Cathedral. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The students were now given the chance to celebrate their hard work and collect their scrolls at Lincoln Cathedral in the first of a four-day event at the iconic venue.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite‘s Person of the Year for 2020, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, was awarded a Doctor of Science by the university at the ceremony, in recognition of his contribution to public health throughout the pandemic.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was in attendance to receive an honorary degree. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

As well as Mr Van-Tam, there were honorary degrees for award-winning author and campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez, and Windrush veteran Sidney McFarlane.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes was at the cathedral to capture the event.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.