Lincoln students get their delayed but well deserved graduation
Jonathan Van-Tam joined them too
Students at the University of Lincoln were celebrating their graduation at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday, after a long and difficult wait due to COVID-19.
The University of Lincoln had initially decided to delay in-person graduations, amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but u-turned after a strong response which saw almost 10,000 people sign a petition calling for plans to be reconsidered.
It has been a turbulent 18 months for students, who have spent the majority of their studies at home rather than on-campus, and graduations were already pushed back for the class of 2020 after lockdowns were imposed.
The students were now given the chance to celebrate their hard work and collect their scrolls at Lincoln Cathedral in the first of a four-day event at the iconic venue.
The Lincolnite‘s Person of the Year for 2020, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, was awarded a Doctor of Science by the university at the ceremony, in recognition of his contribution to public health throughout the pandemic.
As well as Mr Van-Tam, there were honorary degrees for award-winning author and campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez, and Windrush veteran Sidney McFarlane.
The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes was at the cathedral to capture the event.