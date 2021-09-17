Man arrested after woman seriously injured in Grantham hit-and-run crash

The road was closed for several hours

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a female pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash with a black VW Golf in Grantham.

The car did not stop at the scene after the crash, which happened on New Beacon Road in Grantham at about 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 15. Police said the vehicle is believed to have travelled from the Harrowby Lane area of New Beacon Road towards Grantham town centre.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested shortly afterwards for failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has since been released under investigation.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash before reopening at around 3am on Thursday, September 16.

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the VW Golf shortly beforehand, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 408 of September 15.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.