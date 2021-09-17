Lincolnshire firefighters to get ‘trauma training’ from LIVES

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has teamed up with first responder charity LIVES to give trauma training for firefighters attending medical incidents.

The LIVES education team will do training across the county, meaning Lincolnshire’s firefighters are trained to the same standards of trauma response as they are for fire incidents, to help prevent as many serious injuries and fatalities as possible.

Training has already taken place in Bourne and Woodhall Spa, and it will be rolled out across the rest of the county in the coming weeks and months.

Organisational development manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Richard Friend, said: “We have a strong history of working together with LIVES, as they have delivered our training and provided clinical governance to our co responder crews throughout our long collaboration.

“It will mean all fire crews have the same enhanced level of training in the latest equipment and techniques, adding to the existing ongoing training they already receive. Our fire crews can then do even more to save lives before the arrival of medical professionals.”

Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said: “We are delighted to be working with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to deliver trauma training for firefighters across the county.

“LIVES is extremely proud to have worked in partnership with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for over 20 years, and we are thrilled that we can continue our strong working relationship by providing this enhanced training programme.

“The trauma training uses realistic simulations to give firefighters the skills and confidence to manage a wide variety of trauma before the arrival of other emergency services, and to form part of the team working together to save lives.

“We believe it’s vital for colleagues across all emergency services to work closely and train alongside each other, as it really does take a team to save a life.”