Man charged after assault on Imps players during Gillingham match
Two counts of assault by beating
A 39-year-old man from Gillingham has been charged with two counts of assault after an altercation with Lincoln City players during a match earlier this season.
The incident took place during Lincoln City’s opening game of the League One season, a 1-1 draw away against Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium on August 7, 2021.
Ross Mitchell, 39, of Arden Street, Gillingham, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating following his arrest at the game, and he has been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on September 30.
Mitchell was alleged to have shoved Imps players Tayo Edun and Cohen Bramall after the former opened the scoring for Lincoln City against the Gills. He was then escorted out the stadium and arrested.
There were reports of alleged racial abuse against Lincoln City defender Cohen Bramall, but Kent Police have said the charges against Mitchell are not racially aggravated.