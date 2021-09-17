Men with links to Lincoln wanted for prison recall
Both have previous convictions and breached conditions
Two men in their 30s with links to the Lincoln area are wanted by police on prison recall for separate incidents.
Simon Finlay, 38, was previously sentenced for offences including burglary and assault. He is now wanted after having breached his license conditions.
Richard Smith, 30, is also wanted for breaching license conditions, and has been previously sentenced for several theft offences in the past.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find both of these men and anyone who has seen them, or has information about their whereabouts, is being urged to contact the force.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 331 of August 20 for Simon Finlay, and incident 301 of September 1 for Richard Smith.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.