Lincolnshire actor Robert Webb ready for Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

His first performance will be on Saturday

Lincolnshire-born actor and comedian Robert Webb is gearing up for his first Strictly Come Dancing routine this weekend, as he reveals a health scare prompted him to sign up for the show.

The 48-year-old celebrity is best known for his starring role alongside David Mitchell in hit Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, where he played Jeremy Usborne between 2003 and 2015.

He was born in Boston, Lincolnshire, and is no stranger to the dance floor after he won Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in 2009, and even bust a few moves during his Peep Show days!

Upon being confirmed for the show, Webb said he was “ludicrously excited” to be on Strictly Come Dancing, but his decision to accept the offer came from a moment of genuine fear and turmoil in his life.

Webb has revealed that in 2019 he was told by doctors he had just months to live, after a routine health check flagged up a serious heart condition.

He had been suffering from a mitral valve prolapse, also known as click-murmur syndrome, and he eventually was given life-saving surgery.

Webb has spoken about how he has always been “very fond” of the show and feels his surgery has left him with no excuse to pass up on these opportunities.

Two years on and he will be getting into his ballroom gear on national television, competing against the likes of Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and Dragons Den star Sara Davies.

Ever the comedian, Webb has suggested in a tongue-in-cheek manner that he will be ‘milking’ the heart surgery for all its worth on the show in an attempt to earn the sympathy vote.

Webb has also said that should he make it through to Halloween week, he will show off his surgery scar and cover it in glitter, as it will be two years to the day since the operation.

He spoke to The Lincolnite in 2019 about his roots in the county, masculinity and the lessons he learned from his career. You can listen back to the podcast here.

Strictly Come Dancing starts this weekend on Saturday, September 18 at 7.45pm on BBC One. How do you think Robert will get on? Will it be so rainbow rhythms? Or so not rainbow rhythms?