Overnight closures at Newark Road and Doddington Road in Lincoln
The worn out carriageway will be replaced
Resurfacing works at the junction of Newark Road and Doddington Road in Lincoln will take place next week, with an overnight road closure.
The worn out carriageway will be completely replaced at the junction of the A1434 Newark Road and the B1190 Doddington Road, starting on Wednesday, September 29. Work is expected to last one week.
The road will be closed between the junction with Tritton Road and the Hykeham Road/Rookery Lane crossroads from 7pm to 6am, reopening during the day, as well as overnight at the weekend.
Traffic will be diverted via Tritton Road, Moorland Avenue and Rookery Lane.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “So far this year, we’ve resurfaced, surface dressed and patched over 225 miles of roads and footways, to keep Lincolnshire’s roads safe for everyone.
“This project will take place overnight when the roads are much quieter, but I appreciate it will still cause some disruption, so I’d like to thank residents for their patience.”