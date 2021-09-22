Overturned lorry causes closures on A16 near Louth
Thankfully no injuries
The A16 at Burwell near Louth has been temporarily closed in both directions after a lorry carrying a full load of wood ended up on its side.
Emergency services were called to the A16 after an HGV fully laden with wood overturned while going round a bend on Wednesday. Thankfully no injuries were reported.
Due to the size of the vehicle and the remote location it has crashed, the road cannot be reopened until the lorry has been recovered, which is expected to take a number of hours.
Police are advising people not to drive past the road closure and diversion signs put up by highways, and they have also closed Kenwick Top to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Images released by Louth Police show firemen from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and what is believed to be the driver of the lorry trying to recover the vehicle.