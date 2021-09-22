Two men arrested for threatening school kids in Spalding
Armed police were called
A 45-year-old and 56-year-old man have both been arrested for making threats to primary school children, parents and teachers in Spalding.
Police were called on two separate occasions for reports of a man speaking threateningly to children and parents on their way to Spalding Primary Academy on Woolram Wygate in the town.
The incidents took place between 8.45am and 9.15am on Wednesday, September 22 and armed police were deployed to Cathedral Drive.
The junction of Cathedral Drive and Park Close in Spalding was closed shortly before 9.30am while police dealt with the incident, and now two men have been arrested.
The men, aged 45 and 56 respectively, were found in a property on Cathedral Drive and were arrested by armed officers. They are now in police custody.
Lincolnshire Police has confirmed it will be working closely with Spalding Primary Academy to ensure the safety of children and staff as enquiries continue.