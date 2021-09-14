Protesters save 11 cats but one dies after Gainsborough rescue

Rescue groups say more cats need their help

Eleven cats were rescued, and one sadly died, at a house in Gainsborough where it is claimed a man is keeping between 50 to 90 felines in poor conditions.

Police officers and other officials were seen in attendance at the property on Portland Terrace during the morning of Tuesday, September 14.

Local cat rescue groups have already held peaceful protests every night since Thursday, September 9 outside the house, including Michelle Page from Page’s Pet rescue.

She told The Lincolnite that the groups managed to get the man, who is said to call himself “Catmandu”, to give them 12 of the cats, while others were taken to the vets on Sunday, September 12.

Michelle said concerned friends of the man arranged for a local woman to go round and she was given 12 of the most poorly cats.

She was also told by the woman that the condition of the house is disgusting and all the drains are blocked with excrement.

Those cats were taken to the vets. One sadly died and the other 11 (three kittens and the rest adult cats) are in foster homes after being signed over to Page’s Pet Rescue.

Michelle said the 11 cats are riddled in fleas and all have cat flu, so are being treated with antibiotics and eye drops, while six of the adults need dental work.

The peaceful protests were deemed by Michelle to be the last option after the groups had flagged up the situation to the RSPCA, West Lindsey District Council and the local MP for several years, they said.

Page’s Pet Rescue, Feral Rescue, and Whiskers and Cattitude have also been involved in the protests.

Michelle told The Lincolnite she will work with police and provide any vet reports and photos of the cats required.

She said: “We will continue to protest until something is done. It’s great that police have come out today (Tuesday), but it is not good enough.

“Something needs done as soon as possible, especially as one kitten has already died. How many more will die before something is done?”

On the kitten who died, Michelle added: “She was skin and bone, covered in urine stains and had cat flu. This is neglect from malnourishment/no protein, the poor girl was so weak.

“My foster sat up all night with her nursing her, trying to save her life. Unfortunately there was nothing more she could do.”

The rescue groups are concerned for the cats, but also the man’s welfare. People in the area have previously reported seeing the man taking out cats on leads with bells and toys attached to them.

A further protest is planned for Tuesday evening and will continue until action is taken.

Police said they will continue to work with the RSPCA to investigate the matter but have not replied to The Lincolnite’s request for comment on this matter on three separate occasions.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are aware of this incident. Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people, however we are grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“A lot of the time issues will be dealt with by advice and education and it is not always appropriate to publicise this information for legal reasons.”

A West Lindsey District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns and are currently liaising with the police. At this stage, we cannot comment any further while an investigation is under way.”