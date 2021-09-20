RAF hopefuls enrolled into college Lincoln IBCC event

Best of luck to all the students starting their courses!

Matriculation ceremonies were held for the Air and Defence College and International Air & Space Training Institute in Lincoln on Monday, officially welcoming new students to their courses.

The ceremony was held at the prestigious International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln, and it welcomed students from Lincoln, Peterborough and Stamford ADCs, as well as the first intake of Newark College’s IASTI.

Both the Air and Defence College and the International Air & Space Training Institute are still accepting students for their courses this year, with anyone interested in joining being encouraged to get in touch.

Guest of honour Air Cdre Simon Harper OBE MA RAF said: “The RAF partnership with the Air and Defence College and the International Air and Space Training Institute is something we are extremely proud to support and encourage as it grows.

“The opportunities for those entering the aerospace industry are significant and the students will benefit hugely from the courses run by the Colleges.

“We have already seen successful joiners start their career with the Royal Air Force and we look forward to seeing many more in the future along with our many partners.

“The variety of roles in the Royal Air Force is extensive and provide an interesting and rewarding array of future opportunities and personal development at the cutting edge of air and space power.”

New learner at the ADC, Travis Cozens, said: “It was good to see representatives of the RAF at the ceremony today. I want to join the RAF as a frontline pilot and the best way of doing this is through the Air and Defence College.”

To find out more about the ADC at Lincoln College or the pilot and engineers courses at IASTI Newark, visit their websites.