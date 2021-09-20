Controlled explosions at Lincoln Castle after bomb scare
Two bomb scares in a day in Lincoln and three Spalding schools
Two suspicious packages at the Crown Court that caused the grounds of Lincoln Castle to be evacuated on Monday afternoon have been destroyed by an explosives team — but they weren’t bombs.
Police were called to Lincoln Castle at 1.04pm on Monday after two suspicious packages were found at the grounds.
This prompted everyone to be evacuated from Lincoln Crown Court as well as the castle grounds, and a 100m cordon was put in place as a precaution.
This cordon has now been lifted after the explosive ordnance disposal team carried out two controlled explosions of the packages.
Police believe these packages were not explosive devices, but the investigation into how they were left or placed there continues.
It is the second incident in the county involving a bomb scare, as three schools in Spalding were evacuated on Monday afternoon following concerns that there was a bomb in the area.
Police investigations found these calls to be a ‘malicious and unfounded hoax‘, so staff and pupils at Spalding High School, St John the Baptist Primary and Monkshouse Primary are expected to return to class as usual on Tuesday.