Newark’s Kelham Hall saved by new owners and set to open by Christmas
Just in time for the festive season
Kelham Hall in Newark has been bought by new owners and will reopen in December after falling into administration earlier this year.
The Grade I listed landmark in Newark will return with a new name – The Renaissance at Kelham Hall – after the previous owners fell into liquidation earlier this year.
The investment was backed by commercial finance provider A Shade Greener Finance, who say the hall will be restored to its former glory.
Kelham Hall closed back in June, leaving many future brides and grooms devastated, and the organisers of Lincoln’s Steampunk Festival were forced to cancel the event – it had to be moved to Newark after it was decided it could not go ahead in its usual location due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1863, before housing the Society of the Sacred Mission Theological College and eventually becoming the headquarters of Newark and Sherwood District Council.
The hall was then sold to become a wedding and events venue before its closure in 2021.
Rachel Bill, business development manager at Kelham Hall, said: “The new management team, A Shade Greener Finance and I are delighted to be able to breathe new life into this beautiful and iconic building, as we work together to restore it to its place within the heart of the community.
“As a local resident myself, I fully appreciate the love and excitement that the community have for the venue, and its grounds, and we look forward to reopening this festive season with our Glitz & Glamour Christmas celebrations.
“Alongside our festive events, which will run throughout December, we also have plans to expand our service offering beyond weddings and events – with further redevelopment due to take place in 2022.
“We will also be looking to recruit seasonal and full-time employees, to support the community, across numerous roles such as finance manager and operational support team.”