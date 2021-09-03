Footballer hospitalised after ‘medical emergency’ during Boston United FA Youth Cup match

An FA Youth Cup game involving Boston United had to be abandoned on Thursday night after an opposition player suffered a medical emergency.

The match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United at Regatta Way in Nottingham on Thursday, September 2 was called off shortly after kick-off when emergency services were called to the scene.

The game was due to start at 7.45pm, but reports of a player being “seriously unwell” prompted East Midlands Ambulance Service to be called to the football pitch at 7.50pm.

A spokesperson for EMAS said: “We received a call at 19.50 today to a medical emergency in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.

“We sent two ambulances and a fast response car, and the air ambulance was in attendance. We transported one patient to the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, by land ambulance.”

In a club statement issued on Thursday night, West Bridgford Colts FC said: “We can confirm that there was a medical incident tonight during our FA Youth Cup game against Boston United.

“Emergency services were called out to our Regatta Way ground after a player became seriously unwell and they are now undergoing treatment in hospital.

“We would ask that you respect the privacy of those involved at this time and we will comment further when we feel it is appropriate to do so.”

Boston United Academy posted their well wishes for the player on Friday morning, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the player involved, his team mates and club.”

One freelance journalist who was at the fixture last night took to Twitter to explain what he saw, praising the football club for their “professional” handling of the situation and comparing it to Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest incident at Euro 2020 this summer.

A lot of people with obvious concerns, can’t reply to you all, West Bridgford FC have released a statement. Fingers crossed this lad makes a full recovery. The club should be commended for the way in which the situation was handled. As professional as seen in Copenhagen. https://t.co/i2oi3NuNEe — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 2, 2021