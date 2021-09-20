JTF preparing to reopen in Lincoln after Poundstretcher saves firm
JTF is coming back to Lincoln
JTF Mega Discount Warehouse has been saved from administration by the owners of Poundstretcher, and the Lincoln branch is gearing up for a “grand reopening” soon.
The national discount retailer was acquired by Bargain Buys, a subsidiary of Poundstretcher, after JTF was put into administration earlier this year.
The Greetwell Road store in Lincoln closed its doors in June, and notices in the window suggested that a licensing proposal had been submitted for entertainment and the sale of alcohol.
This led people to believe that JTF would be replaced by a cinema complex, but no proposals were submitted to City of Lincoln Council and Arthur Harris, ex-MD of the discount warehouse store denied any interest in converting the site.
Poundstretcher’s deal to buy the name of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse allowed for nine stores to reopen across the UK, including the Lincoln branch.
The store’s Facebook page is now advertising job vacancies ahead of a grand relaunch in Lincoln, which is scheduled to be “coming soon”, though it is unclear if the staff that initially lost their jobs have been offered roles back at the business.
Hundreds of pallets were delivered to the store to prepare for the reopening, which does not yet have a concrete date.