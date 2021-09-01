Stamford
September 1, 2021 4.28 pm

Step inside this incredible £2.5m home for sale in Stamford

A beautiful home in the heart of Stamford
Holwell in Stamford may cost a pretty penny, but it is absolutely stunning. | Photo: Fine & Country

A gorgeous five-bedroom modern home in Stamford has been listed for £2.5 million, and is among the most picturesque properties in Lincolnshire.

Holwell on St. Pauls Street has been listed by estate agents Fine & Country on Wednesday, September 1 for a guide price of £2.5 million, and the agents describe it as an “impeccable, ultra-modern” home. View the full listing here.

It boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, substantial gardens with terraces and an outdoor kitchen, as well as electric gates and a vaulted reception hallway.

Situated in an ideal location within the heart of Stamford, the house has been architecturally designed to look as modern as possible, and was only completed at the beginning of 2020.

This is what the property looks like inside:

A vast car parking area protected by electric gates at the front of the property. | Photo: Fine & Country

At night the house is lit up beautifully with a series of garden lights. | Photo: Fine & Country

The entrance welcomes you to a vaulted reception hallway. | Photo: Fine & Country

The house’s colour scheme is incredible bright and vibrant. | Photo: Fine & Country

Another view of the entrance hallway. | Photo: Fine & Country

The open plan kitchen diner has patio doors leading out to a lovely outdoor terrace. | Photo: Fine & Country

The kind of kitchen diner that you never want to leave! | Photo: Fine & Country

It really does seem like the ultimate modern family home. | Photo: Fine & Country

One of the four slick bathrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The master bedroom certainly has a unique layout. | Photo: Fine & Country

Natural light oozes from each room. | Photo: Fine & Country

One of the guest bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

The attic bedroom is ideal for a child’s room. | Photo: Fine & Country

This bathroom has access to one of the outdoor terrace areas. | Photo: Fine & Country

Modern architecture and design. | Photo: Fine & Country

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. | Photo: Fine & Country

The external of the property. | Photo: Fine & Country

A vast sloped garden space is perfect for the family and very private. | Photo: Fine & Country

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.