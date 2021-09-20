Where to find the eight new electric car charging points in Lincoln

Now there are 57 electric vehicle charge points in the city

Eight new charge points for electric vehicles have been installed at city council car parks in Lincoln.

Four new points have been added at both Orchard Street and Chaplin Street car parks in Lincoln, after funding from BP Pulse and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles’ on street Electric Charge Point grant.

It means there are now 57 electric vehicle charge points in Lincoln, 18 of which are managed by City of Lincoln Council, and they can be found at:

Orchard Street car park – four charging points with eight charging bays, four of which are mixed use

Chaplin Street – four charging points

Broadgate multi-storey – one charging point

Birchwood Leisure Centre – one charging point

Lucy Tower multi-storey – one dual charging point

The Lawn – one dual charging point

Lincoln Central – six dual charging points

The charge points at city council pay and display car parks will be available to local residents for overnight use, and residents with a parking permit can park for free from Monday to Saturday, from 5pm to 9.30am.

This offer also covers all-day Sundays but does not include bank holidays. You can apply for a low emissions permit if your vehicle’s CO2 emissions are less than 120g/km and in the car tax band of A, B or C, costing £13 for the first permit and £26 for the second.

Cllr Bob Bushell, portfolio holder for addressing the challenge of climate change said: “These new EV charging points are a welcome addition to the city, and highlight our commitment to promoting sustainable travel.

“We continue to lead by example, supporting, enabling and empowering the local community to implements way to reduce their own impact on the environment.”