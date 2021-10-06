886 new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire on Wednesday as PM urges a return to the workplace
Coronavirus cases continue to rise locally
There were 886 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to go back to their workplaces.
During a speech at the Conservative Party Conference on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “As we come out of COVID, our towns and cities are going to be buzzing with life because we know that a productive workforce needs the spur that only comes with face-to-face meetings and water cooler gossip.
“If young people are to learn on the job in the way they always have and must, we will and must see people back in the office.”
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 886 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday with 560 in Lincolnshire, 93 in North East Lincolnshire and 233 in North Lincolnshire
- One further death of a North East Lincolnshire resident
- Hospital data, reported one further death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Nationally, cases rose by 39,851 while deaths increased by 143
During his 45-minute speech, Mr Johnson praised the UK’s contributions to the COVID vaccine and praised the roll-out of the government’s programme of jabs.
However, he said COVID had “sadly not gone away, the impact on death rates has been astonishing”. “Every day with every jab our vaccine defences are getting stronger,” he said.
The Prime Minister also used his speech to praise the NHS nurses who treated him when he had coronavirus.
However, he warned that despite the positive news around vaccines, there was a “huge hole” in public spending.
“We spent £407bn on COVID support and our debt now stands at over two trillion,” he said.
“Waiting lists will almost certainly go up before they come down,” he added.
Elsewhere, scientists believe they have found the cause of a skin condition known as “COVID toes”.
The condition sees hands and feet become inflamed and covered in redness, and a new study believes it is a side effect of the immune system’s response to COVID-19.
They said there were two parts of the body’s defences which could be responsible, an anti-viral protein known as type 1 interferon and a further antibody which mistakenly attacks a person’s own cells rather than just the virus.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, October 6
119,456 cases (up 886)
- 78,286 in Lincolnshire (up 560)
- 19,814 in North Lincolnshire (up 233)
- 21,356 in North East Lincolnshire (up 93)
2,352 deaths (up one)
- 1,721 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 321 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 310 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,417 hospital deaths (up one)
- 870 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 502 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)