COVID rates highest amongst school children

While care homes reported no new cases

Secondary school children continue to have the highest COVID rates in North East Lincolnshire.

The 11 to 16-year-olds are testing positive for coronavirus at three times the rate of other year groups.

The latest data shows they have a rate of 1,065 cases per 100,000 children.

The number of coronavrius cases across the entire borough has increased slightly over the last two weeks to 353 per 100,000 residents, driven mainly by the rise amongst young people.

Infections amongst secondary school pupils are dramatically higher than other groups, according to North East Lincolnshire Council’s epidemiology report.

The 17 to 18-year-olds have just just 377 cases per 100,000 in the latest data, and all other age ranges are under 250 per 100,000.

The council’s report states: “Since September 16 2021, 1,197 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in North East Lincolnshire.

“By far the largest number of cases are in those aged 20 and under, the majority of which are school age children, with secondary school pupils accounting for half of all those under 20.

“Rates across all age groups fell throughout August.

“Since the return of children to schools at the beginning of September, rates have started to increase in the youngest age groups, with the highest rates in secondary school age children.”

As of October 4, there are no longer any cases in North East Lincolnshire’s care homes.

Three are currently closed and three more have partial restrictions.

The number of patients with coronavirus in Grimsby hospital is now 17, with one person in Intensive Care.

There have been 15 Covid-related deaths recorded so far in September and October.

Since September 16, the area has seen 245 cases confirmed amongst 21 to 40 year olds.

Another 277 were found amongst 40 to 60-year-olds, and 109 in people aged 61 to 80.

There were just 19 cases in people who were 80 years or older.