Aldi to open its first store in Stamford next month

Stamford will soon have its first Aldi store, as the budget supermarket prepares to open in the town this November.

It will open on Uffington Road on Thursday, November 11, bringing 36 jobs to the local area and becoming the first Aldi store in Stamford.

Aldi will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

As well as this, the new store is calling on charities and food banks in Stamford to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in local areas.

Charities can register and collect surplus foods such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods up to seven days a week. Any charities interested should email [email protected].

There will be a grand opening event for the store at 8am on November 11, with Team GB Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Jones cutting the ribbon.

Aldi Store Manager Robert Place said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Stamford. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sarah Jones join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Hockey star Sarah Jones added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”