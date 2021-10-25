All aboard the Halloween Ghost Train at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway!

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is celebrating Halloween with the ‘scariest train ride of the year’ this weekend, with jump scares galore on a unique steam locomotive journey.

Running on Sunday, October 31, the Halloween Spooktacular at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway invites people to take a trip on a famous steam locomotive train with an eerie twist.

The first departure of ‘The Ghost Train’ will be at 1.45pm, running every hour with the last train leaving at 4.45pm.

The train will set off from the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway base at Ludborough station, near Louth, heading on a spooky journey to North Thoresby, though you will not be alone onboard.

The church bells of Ludborough will ring as ‘Demonic Monks’ walk through the carriages, and the volunteer actors will be scary spirits designed to make you jump and conquer your fears.

There will be quiet coaches for anyone travelling who may not want to sit in the entertainment coaches, or perhaps doesn’t feel prepared for the jump scares!

Visitors are invited to join in the platform dance to the Time Warp at North Thoresby, as well as coming in your best Halloween costumes and bringing unique carved pumpkin designs.

There will be a ten minute break at North Thoresby to allow for people to photograph the steam locomotive, before heading back to Ludborough.

There are advance warnings for anyone of a nervous disposition or with dogs that loud, atmospheric music will be playing and the volunteer actors will be making you jump, though they will not touch you.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, £4 for under 12s (toddlers under 3 go free) or £20 for a family ticket of two adults and up to four children. There will be no bookings as people are encouraged to turn up on the day.

For more information, visit the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway website.