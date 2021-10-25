Council to review licence of problematic Grimsby corner shop

Officials say it is contributing to crime

A corner shop will have its alcohol licence reviewed after officials say it is contributing to crime.

Alexandra News in Grimsby has been linked to problems in preventing crime, protecting children and maintaining public safety, the review claims.

North East Lincolnshire Council has agreed for the Alexandra Road shop’s licence to be re-examined.

Concerns have been raised about whether the premises is following the current licensing rules.

The holder of the personal licence is responsible for authorising the sale and supply of alcohol and making sure the premises is operating within the law.

The review notice on the council’s website states: “Notice is hereby given that an application for the review of a premises licence under [the Licensing Act 2003] has been made to North East Lincolnshire Council in respect of the premises known as Alexandra News.

“Mr George Anthony Pillai is the Premises Licence Holder for the above premises.

“The premises or persons linked to the premises are deemed to be undermining the Prevention of Crime and Disorder, the Protection of Children from Harm, and the Public Safety Licensing objectives.”

A date for the hearing hasn’t been set yet.

The newsagents is located on a street corner next to Ormiston South Parade Academy.

Any comments either supporting or opposing the application can be sent to the Licensing Section at the Doughty Road depot before November 17.