Arson attacks at multiple derelict Lincoln buildings

The buildings have been abandoned for a number of years

Three derelict properties in Lincoln have been subjected to arson attacks after trespassers forced access into the buildings before setting fire to them.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the abandoned buildings, 10, 11 and 12 Lindum Terrace, were all damaged in arson attacks within four days of each other, between Thursday, September 23 and Monday, September 27.

The houses are all very large old buildings that have been derelict for a number of years now, and two of the properties are protected by enclosed walls and gates, meaning whoever gained access to the building was trespassing.

The first offence happened between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday, September 23 at number 12 Lindum Terrace, with fires being set in multiple places, indicating deliberate ignition.

The second arson incident was reported to police between 10.30pm and midnight on Sunday, September 26 at both 10 and 11 Lindum Terrace.

A third call was then received late on Monday, September 27 at around 11pm, after further fires had been set at the rear of both 10 and 11 Lindum Terrace.

These areas are often targeted by youths who gain access to the abandoned buildings, say Lincolnshire Police.

Officers are now investigating the incidents and have published an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

If you can assist police with their inquiries, contact 101 and quote incident 254 of September 23.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.