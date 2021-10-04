Nine-bed mansion near Lincoln with pool and tennis court could be yours for £1m

A nine-bedroom mansion with its own swimming pool and tennis court is now on the market for nearly £1 million.

The Grove on Gainsborough Road in Winthorpe, Newark is a Grade II listed country house set over three floors, with seven bedrooms. The property is being marketed by Savills and has a guide price of £995,000.

The outdoor heated swimming pool is set in an enclosed garden with a pavilion. In addition to the swimming pool and tennis court, there is a self-contained West Wing.

The West Wing has its own separate external entrance, kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom to the first floor.

The Grove has more than 4,000 square feet of versatile outbuilding space including a pavilion, green house, multiple garages, workshop, stabling, tack room, hay barn and wood store.

It also has paddocks with troughs and a field shelter, while the landscape gardens are mostly laid to lawn with established trees and hedges.

Additional paddocks of around seven acres are available for rent by separate negotiation.

Roo Fisher, property agent at Savills, said: “The Grove ticks every single box for me, beautiful family house, tennis court, heated swimming pool, loads of outbuildings and all just a short drive from Newark so in one hour and twenty minutes you can be in central London.”

See the full listing here.

See the rest of the photo gallery below: