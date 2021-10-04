Newark
Nine-bed mansion near Lincoln with pool and tennis court could be yours for £1m

The nine-bedroom mansion has its own swimming pool. | Photo: Savills

A nine-bedroom mansion with its own swimming pool and tennis court is now on the market for nearly £1 million.

The Grove on Gainsborough Road in Winthorpe, Newark is a Grade II listed country house set over three floors, with seven bedrooms. The property is being marketed by Savills and has a guide price of £995,000.

The outdoor heated swimming pool is set in an enclosed garden with a pavilion. In addition to the swimming pool and tennis court, there is a self-contained West Wing.

The Grove is located in Winthorpe, Newark. | Photo: Savills

The hard tennis court at The Grove. | Photo: Savills

The dining room. | Photo: Savills

The sitting room. | Photo: Savills

One of nine bedrooms at The Grove. | Photo: Savills

The West Wing has its own separate external entrance, kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom to the first floor.

The Grove has more than 4,000 square feet of versatile outbuilding space including a pavilion, green house, multiple garages, workshop, stabling, tack room, hay barn and wood store.

The pavilion. | Photo: Savills

The garden. | Photo: Savills

Landscape gardens are mostly laid to lawn with established trees and hedges. | Photo: Savills

It also has paddocks with troughs and a field shelter, while the landscape gardens are mostly laid to lawn with established trees and hedges.

Additional paddocks of around seven acres are available for rent by separate negotiation.

Roo Fisher, property agent at Savills, said: “The Grove ticks every single box for me, beautiful family house, tennis court, heated swimming pool, loads of outbuildings and all just a short drive from Newark so in one hour and twenty minutes you can be in central London.”

Front view of the property. | Photo: Savills

An aerial view of The Grove. | Photo: Savills

The entrance to The Grove. | Photo: Savills

The pool view. | Photo: Savills

The kitchen. | Photo: Savills

The breakfast room. | Photo: Savills

The sitting room. | Photo: Savills

A second sitting room. | Photo: Savills

Another of the many bedrooms. | Photo: Savills

The study. | Photo: Savills

The hall. | Photo: Savills

The entrance. | Photo: Savills

Take the stairs up to the first floor. | Photo: Savills

Utility room. | Photo: Savills

One of many bathrooms at The Grove. | Photo: Savills

The greenhouse. | Photo: Savills

Another view of the greenhouse. | Photo: Savills

Outside the greenhouse. | Photo: Savills

The garage. | Photo: Savills

An aerial view of the property from which you can see the tennis court. | Photo: Savills

